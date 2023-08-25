Poconos litter pick-up day scheduled for September

Volunteers are needed for the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau ’s (PMVB) next region-wide litter pick-up day.

Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, volunteers can choose from 20 pickup locations across Wayne, Pike, Monroe and Carbon counties.

The event is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine.

The bi-annual event is just one component of the visitor bureau’s overall “ Pick Up the Poconos ” campaign.

Volunteer forms can be filled out at PickUpthePoconos.com.

The PMVB is currently working with townships and boroughs to identify which roads need to be cleaned. Detailed information will be relayed to volunteers closer to the event date via the contact information shared on the sign-up form.

The deadline to register is Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.