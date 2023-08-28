State transportation funds promised for area counties

Eleven counties across northeastern and Central Pa. will receive funding from the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, according to the Shapiro Administration.

Nearly $50 million is promised for 58 transportation projects throughout the Commonwealth, including around $5.7 million promised for Luzerne County alone.

PennDOT will accept applications for the next round of grants starting on Sept. 25 at 8 a.m. The deadline to apply is Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.

Berks County:



South Heidelberg Township – $870,000 to extend Krick Lane to Wernersville Road to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion and to install a 4-way traffic light and turn lanes at the Krick Lane-Lincoln Drive intersection to reduce motor vehicle accidents.

Columbia County:



Mifflin Township – $485,520 to replace the T-409 bridge, built in 1940 (reconstructed in 1982), which is exhibiting general structural deterioration and showing signs of failing weight-bearing capabilities.

Lackawanna County:



Lackawanna County– $1,397,200 to replace a temporary bridge on Plank Road in Clifton Township, PA. This span and road also provide access to major US and PA road systems for work, school, emergency response, and recreational activities.

Lehigh County:



Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority – $940,000 to improve safety and accessibility by reconfiguring the existing terminal roadways that serve the Multimodal Transportation Center (MTC) and the Airport Terminal at ABE, to meet the latest design, safety, and capacity standards.

Luzerne County:



Fairview Township – $545,446 to replace the existing Dale Drive Bridge over Big Wapwallopen Creek. The existing bridge has been designated as structurally deficient and closed to all traffic. Replacing the bridge will allow the road to reopen.

Geisinger System Services – $1,500,000 to improve the east and west entrances to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and East Mountain Boulevard by constructing a 100-foot southbound turn lane into the emergency room driveway; lengthening the northbound turn lane into the emergency drive; installation of a traffic signal; and improvements to the southbound turn lane into the Main Entrance driveway.

Mericle River Road, LLC – $1,885,311 for transportation improvements related to the development of a 138-acre business park, CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park South, including a signal intersection, turning lanes, internal roadways, SR 2004 access road, road widening, and a bus transit shelter.

Municipality of Kingston – $873,000 for the installation of new sidewalks and curbing on West Union Street, a primary gateway point to the Municipality of Kingston.

Valley Crest Real Estate, LP – $914,554 for improvements to PennDOT rights-of-way impacted by commercial development of approximately two million square feet, the existing Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, Mohegan Sun Casino, and new commercial development on 62 acres, Valley Crest Commons.

Northampton County:



Bethlehem Township – $283,500 for an emergency preemption traffic signal at the intersection of 9th Street and Freemansburg Avenue (SR 2018) to provide safe access for vehicles leaving the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company firehouse.

Northumberland County:



Montandon Development Group, LLC – $574,530 for the construction of turning lanes and a traffic signal along the SR 45 corridor. The improvement will control traffic flows for vehicles entering and exiting an access road that will accommodate current/future commercial development.

Monroe County:



Mount Pocono Borough – $646,027 for improvements to Fork Street, include road excavation and resurfacing; converting angled public street parking to parallel parking; drainage improvements; and a new concrete bus turnout lane.

Pike County:



Pike County Commissioners – $517,176 to replace the structurally deficient bridge that carries Carton Hill Road over Taylor Creek located in Greene Township. This bridge is owned and maintained by Pike County and is located on a Township Road.

Tioga County:



Tioga County Board of Commissioners – $149,922 to remove railroad tracks, ties, and signposts and repave and restore the road at six former railroad crossings in Tioga County. The rails currently act as an impediment to accessibility and multimodal transportation.

Union County:

