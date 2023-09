The four-day annual tradition in downtown Scranton features Italian dishes and desserts and other items from restaurants around the region and afar.

It begins at 4 p.m. on Friday. The festival continues continues Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Parking is restricted around Lackawanna County Courthouse Square during the event.

For more details, visit http://lafestaitaliana.org/