Orthopedic facility finished in Scranton

The second phase of the Geisinger Orthopedics and Sports Medicine facility in Scranton is open.

According to Geisinger, it’s the largest bone, muscle and joint care facility in Lackawanna County. They offer sports medicine and orthopedic care for all ages as well as podiatry, wound care and physical and occupational therapy. The space also includes a surgical skills lab, which will be used by orthopedic surgery residents.

Geisinger is moving all its orthopedic services from 3 West Olive Street in Scranton to the facility in the Marketplace.