Girl Scouts event registration open

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania is hosting Girl Fest, an all-ages event.

Locally, the event on Saturday, Oct. 7, will be held at Camp Archbald in Susquehanna County.

Both current Girl Scouts and those interested in joining a troop are welcome.

Girl Fest will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and features hands-on STEM activities, leadership challenges and a color-packed dance party. Cost is $8.

Volunteers are also needed for the event in Kingsley. If interested, contact Diane Hall at dhall@gshpa.org. Current Cadettes or older are welcome to volunteer.

Registration closes on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more details, visit gshpa.org.