Manufacturing event next month

Tickets are available for the 2023 Manufacturing Best Practices Summit and Expo.

The manufacturing trade show and networking event is organized by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center.

The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 13, at Mohegan Pennsylvania Convention Center in Wilkes-Barre Twp.

At the expo, around 80 manufacturers and businesses that support manufacturing will have exhibit booths. There will also be product demonstrations.

Pete Ruggiero, COO of Crayola, is the keynote speaker.

Admission is $50 for manufacturers and $100 for non-manufacturers. Students are $35. Ticket sales end on Oct. 11.

Registration, breakfast and networking begins at 8 a.m. The event ends with a networking reception from 5 to 6 p.m.

To sign up, visit nepirc.com