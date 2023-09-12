Hunters' Health Clinic scheduled

Geisinger’s Department of Cardiology is hosting a free hunters’ screening clinic on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The clinic will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Ressler Building on the Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital campus on Hospital Road.

An adrenaline-inducing hunt can trigger a health emergency for those at risk for heart attack and stroke, according to Geisinger. The clinic aims to help hunters have a safe and healthy season by offering EKGs and blood pressure, heart rate and cholesterol testing. Hunters will also receive joint mobility assessments and education on and screening for chest pain and other issues.

Registration is preferred by calling 570-648-4010. Walk-ins are also welcome.