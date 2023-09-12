100 WVIA Way
Parade in Wilkes-Barre this Saturday

By WVIA News
Published September 12, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT

Wilkes-Barre City’s 6th annual Multicultural Parade kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m.

A festival follows the parade around the city’s Public Square. There will be vendors, including food vendors, and entertainment.

The event, held each fall, celebrates the robust and vibrant communities in Northeast PA.

Justin Correll is serving as Grand Marshal of the parade. Correll, the mayor of Laurel Run, is involved in many local organizations. He’s a principal in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District and co-founder and co-chair of the NEPA Pride Project.

