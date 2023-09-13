Lackawanna County hosting fair for seniors

Lackawanna County is hosting a Senior Health Fair on Sept. 22.

At the fair, seniors can get flu shots, COVID-19 boosters and other vaccines. The Wright Center will have its mobile unit, which will provide COVID testing and other services.

There will be 49 exhibitors who will offer information on a variety of programs, services and living arrangements, legal information, sight and hearing data, transportation and financial advice.

The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office will also run an anonymous prescription and non-prescription drug take back.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PNC Field in Moosic. It will be in the Geisinger Champions Club.

Transportation will be offered to the health fair from senior community centers, including:



Fallbrook, 185 Fallbrook St., Carbondale: 570-580-9765

Hillside, 1151 Winola Road, Clarks Summit: 570-586-8996

Scranton: 1004 Jackson St., Scranton: 570-961-1592 x102

Dunmore, 1414 Monroe Ave., Dunmore: 570-207-2662



Reservations are required by Friday, Sept. 15.