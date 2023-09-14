Scranton Area Community Foundation launches flood relief fund

The Scranton Area Community Foundation is accepting donations toward a fund to help those affected by flooding from the recent severe storms in the area.

The Lackawanna County Flood Relief Fund will support community organizations experiencing financial hardship following the floods.

The fund is accepting donations right now, and application information for the funds will be released next week. The foundation says 100% of the donations will go toward supporting those affected in Lackawanna County.

Donations can be made online at this link or mailed via check to The Scranton Area Foundation, 615 Jefferson Ave., Suite 102, Scranton PA 18510, and made payable to “Scranton Area Foundation” with “LC Flood Fund” in the memo line.