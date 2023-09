Lackawanna County providing center for flood victims

Lackawanna County’s Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will open Thursday, Sept. 21.

At the center, state and local officials will offer information on assistance programs for individuals and companies that were impacted by the Sept. 9 storm and flood. They will also guide people in completing Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s Damage Assessment Link.

MARC will be held in the back garage of the Chinchilla Fire Company, 113 Shady Lane Road in South Abington Twp. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The county’s public transportation system, COLTS/Coordinated Transportation, has created three routes to provide free rides to residents.

Thursday and Friday routes

Route A, Scranton:



Beginning at 10 a.m. and arriving every hour until 5 p.m., Keyser Valley Community Center, 101 North Keyser Ave., Scranton

Beginning at 10:20 a.m. and arriving every hour until 5:20 p.m., Toyota of Scranton, 3400 North Main Ave., Scranton

Beginning at 10:40 a.m. and returning every hour until 5:40 p.m., Chinchilla Hose Company, 113 Shady Lane, South Abington Twp.

Route B, Dalton:

Beginning at 10 a.m. and arriving every hour until 5 p.m., Dalton Do-It Center, 1010 Lackawanna Trail, Dalton

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and returning every hour until 5:30 p.m., Chinchilla Hose Company, 113 Shady Lane, South Abington Twp.



Route C, Newton Twp.:

Beginning at 10 a.m. and arriving every hour until 5 p.m., Newton Recreational Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Boulevard, Clarks Summit

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and returning every hour until 5:30 p.m., Chinchilla Hose Company, 113 Shady Lane, South Abington Twp.

Saturday routes

Route A, Scranton:



Beginning at 9 a.m. and arriving every hour until noon, Keyser Valley Community Center, 101 North Keyser Avenue, Scranton

Beginning at 9:20 a.m. and arriving every hour until 12:20 p.m., Toyota of Scranton, 3400 North Main Ave., Scranton

Beginning at 9:40 a.m. and returning every hour until 12:40 p.m., Chinchilla Hose Company, 113 Shady Lane Road, South Abington Twp.

Route B, Dalton:

Beginning at 9 a.m. and arriving every hour until noon, Dalton Do-It Center, 1010 Lackawanna Trail, Dalton

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. and returning every hour until 12:30 p.m., Chinchilla Hose Company, 113 Shady Lane Road, South Abington Twp.

Route C, Newton Twp.:

Beginning at 9 a.m. and arriving every hour until noon, Newton Recreational Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Boulevard, Clarks Summit

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. and returning every hour until 12:30 p.m., Chinchilla Hose Company, 113 Shady Lane Road, South Abington Twp.

For those requiring special accommodations or assistance, contact Katie McAndrew at 570-346-2061 x1233 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.