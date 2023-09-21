Bloomsburg-area panel and resource fair targets veterans benefits

Veterans attending the Bloomsburg Fair will have a chance to learn about resources and benefits.

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is holding a “Let’s Talk, Vet 2 Vet” discussion on Wednesday, Sept. 27. A featured topic during the panel discussion will be on the new federal Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

The free informational event is for former and current members of the Armed Forces, National Guard and Reserve components as well as their family members, survivors and caregivers.

The event will be held behind the Education Building and Stuart Tank display. The resource fair begins at 10:30 a.m. A panel discussion follows from 4 to 5:30 p.m.