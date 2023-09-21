100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bloomsburg-area panel and resource fair targets veterans benefits

By WVIA News
Published September 21, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT

Veterans attending the Bloomsburg Fair will have a chance to learn about resources and benefits.

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is holding a “Let’s Talk, Vet 2 Vet” discussion on Wednesday, Sept. 27. A featured topic during the panel discussion will be on the new federal Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

The free informational event is for former and current members of the Armed Forces, National Guard and Reserve components as well as their family members, survivors and caregivers.

The event will be held behind the Education Building and Stuart Tank display. The resource fair begins at 10:30 a.m. A panel discussion follows from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Tags
News Briefs WVIA News
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News