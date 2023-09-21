Listening session scheduled for plan for older adults

In Pike County residents will have the opportunity to learn about the Department of Aging’s Master Plan for Older Adults.

The Pike County Area Agency on Aging is hosting a listening session on Oct. 11 at 11:30 a.m. It will be held at the Eastern Pike Senior Center in Matamoras.

The 10-year plan is designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians.

Stakeholders, older adults and people living with disabilities, their families, caregivers and community leaders are invited to hear an overview of the plan. They’ll learn about the plan’s core principles and why it’s needed for Pennsylvania.

Those in attendance will be able to provide comments and input on the plan. RSVP by Oct. 2 by calling the Pike County Area on Aging at 570-775-5550.