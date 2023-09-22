Second Hearing for Minard Mine in Athens Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is holding a second public hearing for the proposed Minard Mine.

If approved, the project dedicates 360.7 acres of land in Athens Township, Bradford County to a sandstone, sand, and gravel mine.

The meeting is set for Sept. 26, 2023 at Athens Area High School Auditorium from 6 PM to 8 PM. Members of the public are invited to come and anyone who wishes to testify at the hearing can contact DEP Environmental Justice Coordinator at jcomas@pa.gov or 570-327-3656. Additional testimonials are permitted as time allows.