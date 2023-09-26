Carbondale Farmers Market offering extra SNAP benefits

Carbondale Farmers Market customers who use their SNAP benefits can now earn extra money for fresh produce.

United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania announced the market is participating in an incentive program called Fresh Produce Food Bucks. Shoppers who pay with SNAP at the market will earn $2 in Fresh Produce Food Bucks for every $4 of SNAP benefits spent, or $10 for every $20 of SNAP benefits they spend on fresh produce every week.

There is no limit on the extra money customers can earn. The Fresh Produce Food Bucks can be redeemed at any produce vendors at the Carbondale Farmers Market.

The Carbondale Farmers Market runs year-round on Thursdays at 185 Fallbrook Street in Carbondale.