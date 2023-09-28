Everhart Museum to host day of free fall-themed events

The Everhart Museum in Scranton is welcoming the fall season with a day of free admission and a variety of activities and entertainment on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Rakin’ in the Fun Community Day will celebrate the cooler weather and vibrant Northeastern Pennsylvania foliage.

Free admission is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fall-themed arts and crafts, demonstrations, live music, a photo booth and more will be available from noon to 4 p.m.

Features of the day include:



Build-your-own fall inspired slime, magnet crafts and coloring sheets

Pumpkin painting sponsored by Wegmans

Scavenger Hunt take-away by Lackawanna County Historical Society

Fall-themed rock painting by Scranton Rocks

Music and book take-away by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic

Clum Family Farm and Greenhouse Project interactive activities

Free face painting by Happy Faces Face Painting

Free photobooth by Freez the Moment Photobooth

Discounted children's admission tickets to aquarium from Electric City Aquarium

Food for purchase from El Buen Amigo food truck

More details and updates, visit https://everhart-museum.org/rakin-in-the-fun-community-day-2023/