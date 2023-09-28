Everhart Museum to host day of free fall-themed events
The Everhart Museum in Scranton is welcoming the fall season with a day of free admission and a variety of activities and entertainment on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Rakin’ in the Fun Community Day will celebrate the cooler weather and vibrant Northeastern Pennsylvania foliage.
Free admission is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fall-themed arts and crafts, demonstrations, live music, a photo booth and more will be available from noon to 4 p.m.
Features of the day include:
- Build-your-own fall inspired slime, magnet crafts and coloring sheets
- Pumpkin painting sponsored by Wegmans
- Scavenger Hunt take-away by Lackawanna County Historical Society
- Fall-themed rock painting by Scranton Rocks
- Music and book take-away by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic
- Clum Family Farm and Greenhouse Project interactive activities
- Free face painting by Happy Faces Face Painting
- Free photobooth by Freez the Moment Photobooth
- Discounted children's admission tickets to aquarium from Electric City Aquarium
- Food for purchase from El Buen Amigo food truck
More details and updates, visit https://everhart-museum.org/rakin-in-the-fun-community-day-2023/