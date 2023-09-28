Free rabies vaccine and microchip clinic will be held in Scranton this weekend

The NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative is partnering with the NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic to host a free rabies vaccine and microchip clinic for pets.

The clinic will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Community Room at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

There is no cost for service. However, those receiving services are asked to donate what they can. All proceeds will support veterinary care for homeless animals in rescues and shelters in NEPA.

Dr. Leslie Interlandi, the NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic’s full-time veterinarian, will perform the services.

Stately Pet Supply is sponsoring the clinic.

For more details, contact Bella Ceccoli, Scranton Area Community Foundation’s NEPA Animal Welfare Coordinator, at 570-212-9247.