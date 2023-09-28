Poconos event brings attention to breast cancer

The annual Pink Light Walk on Thursday, Oct. 5, will raise awareness about breast cancer.

The walk is hosted by East Stroudsburg University (ESU) and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Pocono (LVHP). The event remembers those who died from the disease and emphasizes the importance of early screening and detections.

Education tables with interactive programs will be held in the ESU Science and Technology Center on Normal Street starting at 5 p.m. The Pink Light Walk will begin from there at 6 p.m. It ends at the Dale and Frances Hughes Cancer Center on East Brown Street in East Stroudsburg.

LVPG’s surgical oncologist Dr. Krista Bott and Pink Light Honorary Chair and cancer survivor, Sarah Treible, will give remarks after the walk.

The event concludes with the lighting of a tree in pink lights in front of the cancer center.

October is breast cancer awareness month.