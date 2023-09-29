Williamsport City Council postpones vote on city hall sale

Williamsport City Council declined to vote on whether or not to sell their historic city hall building. Instead, councilmembers voted six-to-one to table the decision until a later date. The lone "no" vote was Jon Mackey.

Several residents addressed council at the start of Thursday's meeting, imploring the city government to consider other options. Many said they’d like to see the city move back into the building, which would first need repairs.

Earlier this year, Williamsport City Council voted five-to-one to work with a realtor to sell the former city hall at 245 West Fourth St. Representatives from JBAS Realty, the highest bidder, attended the meeting virtually to await the sale decision.