100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police facility dedicated in Luzerne County

By WVIA News
Published October 10, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT

A municipality in Luzerne County invited the public to see its new police facility over the weekend.

Officials joined Jenkins Township Police on Oct. 7 to dedicate the new department headquarters, funded with nearly $700,000 dollars from local, state and federal grants, according to the township.

At the event, township officials unveiled the building’s name – the Senator John T. Yudichak Police Facility – a thank you to the former state senator for his help securing funds for the project.

The department has used the facility for the last two months, according to Stanley Rovinski, chairman of township supervisors. The building includes a garage and veteran memorial, he added.

News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News