Police facility dedicated in Luzerne County

A municipality in Luzerne County invited the public to see its new police facility over the weekend.

Officials joined Jenkins Township Police on Oct. 7 to dedicate the new department headquarters, funded with nearly $700,000 dollars from local, state and federal grants, according to the township.

At the event, township officials unveiled the building’s name – the Senator John T. Yudichak Police Facility – a thank you to the former state senator for his help securing funds for the project.

The department has used the facility for the last two months, according to Stanley Rovinski, chairman of township supervisors. The building includes a garage and veteran memorial, he added.