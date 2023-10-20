'Insufficient evidence' to file charges in Joshua Taylor's death: AG

After a state Attorney General’s Office investigation, no charges will be filed in the Aug. 26, 2022 death of a Luzerne County man.

Pa. Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Friday there is “insufficient evidence to support criminal charges” in Joshua Taylor’s death.

A coworker punched Taylor in the stomach after he asked him to do so, according to the statement. He fell to the ground and continued socializing at Vesuvio’s, a Wilkes-Barre pizzeria where he worked.

The investigation showed Taylor later collapsed at home and died at the hospital. Taylor had a developmental disability and his family had previously urged the AG’s office to file charges.

The Luzerne District Attorney’s Office referred the case to the state, citing a lack of resources, according to a statement.