Second special needs playground coming to Wilkes-Barre

The City of Wilkes-Barre announced funding for a playground geared toward those with special needs.

In a release on Oct. 17, the city said the AllOne Foundation donated $200,000 for the project at the Bog park complex in the Miners Mills neighborhood.

Last year, the city’s first all-abilities park opened in Kirby Park and also received funding from AllOne.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said in a statement, he’s thankful for the continued support of the city’s special needs playground project.