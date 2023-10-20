100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Second special needs playground coming to Wilkes-Barre

By WVIA News
Published October 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT

The City of Wilkes-Barre announced funding for a playground geared toward those with special needs.

In a release on Oct. 17, the city said the AllOne Foundation donated $200,000 for the project at the Bog park complex in the Miners Mills neighborhood.

Last year, the city’s first all-abilities park opened in Kirby Park and also received funding from AllOne.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said in a statement, he’s thankful for the continued support of the city’s special needs playground project.

News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News