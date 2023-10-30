100 WVIA Way
Former area hockey player dies after accident on ice

By WVIA News,
The Associated Press
Published October 30, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT

An American hockey player with ties to the region has died after a “freak accident” during a game in England on Saturday, according to his team.

Adam Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers when an ice skate slashed his neck during the second period.

Originally from Minnesota, Johnson played 70 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, signing with the organization in 2017. He eventually played 13 games in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to the league.

Johnson later played in leagues in Sweden, Germany and England.
