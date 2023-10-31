100 WVIA Way

Open house set for new Geisinger clinic

By WVIA News
Published October 31, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT

Geisinger Tunkhannock will host an open house on Monday, Nov. 6.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at the hospital system’s new location, 809 Hunter Highway.

The clinic opens the following day, Tuesday.

Wyoming County residents and members of surrounding communities are welcome to hear from Geisinger leaders, tour the multi-specialty clinic and afterward enjoy local food.

The new clinic will offer primary care, women’s health, ear, nose and throat, pharmacy, laboratory and imaging services.

There will also be outpatient care for neurology, pulmonology and general surgery.
