Application period for LIHEAP opens

Pennsylvanians can now apply for assistance from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP. The program supplies grants to assist with heating bills.

To be eligible, a household must be at 150% of the federal poverty guideline. For example, a household of one must earn less than $21,870 annually, and the maximum income for a family of four is $45,000.

Residents can apply at their county assistance office, online, or by calling 1-866-550-4355.