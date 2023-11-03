100 WVIA Way
Build a neighborhood during holiday event in Scranton

By WVIA News
Published November 3, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT

NeighborWorks Northeastern PA is celebrating home this month with an interactive event.

The organization’s Home for the Holidays will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple.

The celebration of community includes live entertainment, an art auction featuring local artists, festive drinks and fine food.

The interactive event will raise funds to support NeighborWorks’ Beautiful Blocks Program.

On stage a neighborhood will be built as the evening progresses. Residents will share stories and celebrate what makes the community home.

Tickets are $125 per person and available through Nov. 9. To purchase, visit https://givebutter.com/HFTH.

Sponsorships are also available online.

For more details, visit www.nwnepa.org.
