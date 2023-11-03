Historic local lodge honored

Historic Hotels of America honored Skytop Lodge in the Poconos with the Best Historic Hotel (76 to 200 rooms).

Skytop received recognition during the 2023 Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence in Arizona. The awards acknowledge and celebrate exceptional contributions made by hotels, resorts and lodges that possess significant historic value. Historic Hotels of America is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. It focuses on recognizing and promoting the finest historic hotels, inns and resorts across the country.

Skytop opened in 1928. The lodge in Monroe County sits on 5,500 acres. It offers a wide range of activities.