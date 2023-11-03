Veterans Day programs around the region

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11.

Organizations around the region are hosting events to celebrate those who served in the Armed Forces.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre is hosting a ceremony in the Recreation Room on Wednesday, Nov. 8. It begins at 10 a.m.

Retired United States Air Force Colonel Carmen Perone is the keynote speaker.

Veterans as well as their family and friends are invited to the celebration.

East Stroudsburg University is hosting its 15th annual Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 10.

The event begins at 2 p.m. in the Beers Lecture Hall. There will also be a military observance adjacent to the Julia statue at the front campus circle.

The keynote speaker is Colonel Dr. Lawrence M. Riddles. He is the Regional Chief Medical Officer at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

A reception will follow the program.