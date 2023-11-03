Waste disposal event scheduled for Lackawanna County

Lackawanna County residents will have an opportunity to get rid of hazardous waste this month.

The county’s Household Hazardous Waste Disposal event will take place at PNC Field in Moosic. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The county will be collecting adhesives, automotive fluids, batteries, fuels and poisons, among other items.

Pre-registration is required. For more details, visit https://www.lackawannacounty.org/news_detail_T8_R217.php