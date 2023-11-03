Wilkes-Barre honored for generosity

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown received an award from officials in the Chernihiv Region of Ukraine

The city was honored for donations provided to the Eastern European country. Ukraine has been fighting a war with Russia since February 2022.

Since April 2022, Wilkes-Barre has donated self-contained breathing apparatuses and air cylinders and masks as well as portable radios, fire turnout gear and fire helmets to first responders in Ukraine.

The fire department and Firwood United Methodist Church also sent clothing and diaper donations to Ukraine.