Free Thanksgiving meals available across Monroe County

Free Thanksgiving meals are available around Monroe County between Nov. 15 and the holiday on Nov. 23.

Thirteen organizations, including eight churches, are serving up the meals.

The options include first come, first served meals and dinners that require reservations. Seven meals are open to all. The times the food will be served vary.

The list was organized by Pocono Mountains United Way and the Monroe County Area Agency on Aging.

Free Thanksgiving meals in Monroe County, include:

November 15:

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 158 Fish Hill Road, Tannersville, 4:30 to 6 p.m.; open to all; 570-629-1992.

November 18:

Dinner with Dignity at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church, 915 North 5th St., Stroudsburg, 1 to 4 p.m.; all are welcome; first come, first served;

November 19:

Stroudsburg United Methodist, 547 Main St., Stroudsburg, 2 to 3 p.m.; open to all; 570-421-6020.

Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church, 419 Bossardsville Road, Stroudsburg, 4:30 to 6 p.m.; open to all; 570-992-4085.

November 21:

Salvation Army, 226 Washington St., East Stroudsburg, 11 a.m. to noon; first come, first served; 570-421-3050.

Magnolia Streamside Resort, 2518 Route 390, Canadensis, 6 p.m., reservations required by contacting info@magnoliastreamside.com or 570-595-2489.

Thanksgiving Day, November 23:

American Legion Post 927, 646 Fairgrounds Road, Gilbert, noon to 4 p.m.; open to all; 570-977-3046.

Church of St. Luke, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg, noon to 4 p.m.; reservations required; 570-421-9097.

Five Loaf House, 133 Firehouse Road, Pocono Pines, noon to 6 p.m.; open to all; 570-703-9170.

Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Co., 5334 Hummingbird Drive, Pocono Summit, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; open to all; 570-839-7241.

Northbound Recovery & First Presbyterian Church of Stroudsburg, 575 Main St., Stroudsburg, 1 to 4 p.m.; open to all; 610-653-6993.

Bushkill Community Church, 504 Bushkill Falls Road, Bushkill; Thanksgiving food bag with turkey coupon; bushkillcommunitychurch.org/events or call 570-431-4999 to reserve.

For the list, visit poconounitedway.org/free-thanksgiving-meals-2023/