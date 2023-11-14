Military publication honors local college

Keystone College was ranked a “Best for Vets” school by Military Times Magazine.

This is the second year in a row the college in Lackawanna and Wyoming counties received the honor from the national publication.

The magazine looks at data from the federal Department of Education and Department of Veterans Affairs to determine which schools best serve veterans through educational opportunities, financial assistance and services.

Keystone was founded in 1868 with a commitment to providing an education to Civil War veterans and their families.