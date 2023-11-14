Playground equipment dedicated in Scranton

City of Scranton representatives dedicated a new playground in the city’s West Side.

A new blue and yellow playground structure with swings, climbing features, safe play surfacing and more is now open at Novembrino Park, 200 10th Ave., Scranton.

Improvements were funded by the American Rescue Plan Act as well as the family of Monsignor Anthony C. Marra. His family created a memorial fund with Friends of the Poor in his honor.

The late priest from Scranton served at St. Lucy’s Church, which neighbors Novembrino Park.

In the summer, the park also has a splash pad.