PA Congressmen urge president to declare disaster declaration for NEPA

By WVIA News
Published November 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST

U.S. Congressmen from Pennsylvania are urging President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster declaration for the region.

The declaration is in the wake of the deadly flooding on Sept. 9 in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. The rainfall caused extensive destruction. Two residents were killed as a result of the storm.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro requested the declaration. U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman and U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright sent the letter in support of the request to President Biden.

The declaration would authorize individual financial assistance for Lackawanna County residents to find temporary housing, afford home repairs and cover medical expenses. It would also authorize emergency grants to help the communities in the three counties rebuild damaged or destroyed infrastructure.

The Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments completed for the counties determined that 459 residences had storm- or flood-related damages, according to the letter. Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency estimates that damages exceed $25.3 million.

Only the president has the authority to approve a request from a governor for a major disaster declaration.
