100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Keystone Landfill expansion suspended due to odors

By WVIA News
Published November 22, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST

The Department of Environmental Protection says they have received hundreds of complaints since September regarding a bad smell coming from the Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Lackawanna County.

Dunmore resident Tony Manger said he smells it when driving his kids to school.

“Pulling away from the elementary school yesterday, there were multiple kids, little girls actually, with mittens on their hands covering their face because of the smell," he said.

The high volume of complaints prompted an inspection by the DEP. The results indicated that surface methane emissions have gotten progressively worse since July.

The DEP suspended the landfill’s Settlement Accommodation Plan, in which it is reclaiming lost air space. Keystone Landfill has been asked to produce a mitigation plan by the end of this month.

WVIA News reached out to the landfill for comment, but did not hear back.
News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News