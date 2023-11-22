100 WVIA Way
Scranton officials offer extra help for flood disaster relief

By WVIA News
Published November 22, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST

Scranton residents who need extra help applying for flood relief grants can visit Weston Field, 982 Providence Road in Scranton, next week. There they'll be able to submit missing documents and find more information about the relief program. Scranton City Council approved a revised American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget last month, which allows for the use of more than $3 million in disaster recover projects.

Outreach events will be held:

Monday, November 27 from 1-5pm

Tuesday, November 28 from 8am-12pm

Thursday, November 30 from 2-6pm

Friday, December 1 from 11am-3pm
