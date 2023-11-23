Mobile food pantry slated for Central Pa. in 2024

A mobile food pantry is expected to start serving Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties early next year.

The partnership between Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Geisinger and Giant Foods hopes to provide food for at least 75 households once the project begins.

CSO, a partner agency of the Central PA Food Bank, plans to offer nutrition education and healthcare referrals at the mobile pantry.

The Pa. Department of Human Services estimates more than a million Pennsylvanians were food insecure in 2022.