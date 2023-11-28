Toy drive, fun run benefits Greater Pittston children on Saturday

A foot race, toy drive and happy hour benefiting children in Northeast Pennsylvania takes place this weekend.

Mohegan Pennsylvania will host the Santa Dash with members of Wyoming Valley Run on Saturday, Dec. 2 to bring in donations for the Greater Pittston Santa Squad, a nonprofit that distributes gifts to children ages 16 and under.

Free registration begins at 4 p.m. at the Hive Taphouse inside the casino, but organizers ask that you bring an unwrapped toy to sign up. Costumes are encouraged for the race from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Participants will have an hour to run as many laps as possible around the Mohegan's outdoor racetrack.

Proceeds from a happy hour at the Hive Taphouse will benefit the Santa Squad from 5 - 7 p.m.