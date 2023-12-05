Code Blue issued for Wilkes-Barre, emergency shelter available this week

Keystone Mission in Wilkes-Barre will offer emergency overnight shelter this week due to severe cold temperatures expected on Thursday.

The City of Wilkes-Barre issued a Code Blue designation for the evening of Thursday, Dec. 7.

During a code blue, the Keystone Mission Innovation Center at 90 East Union Street in Wilkes-Barre will be open for guests to arrive between 8 and 9 p.m. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. the following morning.