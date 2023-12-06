100 WVIA Way
Another local river up for state honor

By WVIA News
Published December 6, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST

The Lackawaxen River is up for Pennsylvania’s 2024 River of the Year.

Other nominees include: the Allegheny River and the Youghiogheny River, both in Western PA. Nominations were based on the waterway’s conservation needs, successes and programming plans if the nominee wins the award.

The competition is overseen by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR) in cooperation with the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). The award has been presented annually since 1983.

The winner will receive a $10,000 state grant to help fund river of the year activities.

Many local rivers have received the honor, including the North Branch of the Susquehanna River. The waterway was River of the Year in 2023.

Voting is open until 5 p.m. on Jan. 19.
