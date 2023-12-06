Property tax & rent rebates available

Older adults and people with disabilities have until Dec. 31 to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2022.

The rebates are available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state initiative benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older.

Applications can be submitted online through myPATH – the state’s tax hub – or by paper. The application is available to download online.