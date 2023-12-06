Start the new year with an icy plunge into Lake Wallenpaupack

The annual Paupack Polar Plunge is Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It benefits the Tafton and Ledgedale Dive/Rescue Teams.

The event in Tafton at 1st Klas Marina includes food, music, a big bonfire and other activities.

Groups of plungers run into the lake every 20 minutes.

Tickets are $25.

The dive/rescue teams provide emergency response services not only on Lake Wallenpaupack but also on surrounding waterbodies.

Event sponsors are also needed for the Polar Plunge. For more details, visit Paupack Polar Plunge on Facebook.