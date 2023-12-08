Area HS football teams compete in state championships

Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania high school football teams compete in PIAA championships this week at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

On Thursday night, the Dallas Area Mountaineers of Luzerne lost 60-14 to the Aliquippa Quips of Beaver County in the 4A title game. It was the Mountaineers' only losing game of the season.

At 1 p.m. Friday, the Southern Columbia Tigers face Pittsburgh's Westinghouse Bulldogs in a rematch of last year's 2A state title.

Southern Columbia has won six state championships in a row.

WVIA filmmaker Alexander Monelli followed the Tigers last year for the documentary, ROAR: The Story of the Southern Columbia Football Tigers.