Lackawanna County arts leaders discuss biggest needs

Leaders from several arts organizations in Lackawanna County gathered today [THURSDAY] to discuss their needs and possibilities for collaboration. A representative from Citizens for the Arts in PA led the conversation hosted by Lackawanna County’s Department of Arts and Culture. The attendees mentioned a need for professional development, funding, and advocacy training. The county is currently working on a strategic plan and working with the community to learn what resources are needed most. Others mentioned a desire to implement a more cohesive tourism and marketing strategy to promote Lackawanna County.

