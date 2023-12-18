Flooding in the region still expected

Scranton closed some floodgates for the Lackawanna River as the National Weather Service (NWS) in Binghamton waits to see when the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre will flood.

Tributaries into the rivers rose sharply because of heavy rain Sunday into today, NWS meteorologists said Monday during one of two webinars. The Susquehanna River is expected to crest in Wilkes-Barre by tomorrow night or early Wednesday morning. The weather service is expecting minor flooding.

The City of Scranton closed five floodgates out of an abundance of caution. According to the weather service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service map, the Lackawanna in Old Forge will crest below the minor flooding stage.

The Susquehanna flooded near the New York border in Tioga County. The Athens Bridge is closed and Riverfront Park in Sayre is inundated. Further south, there’s minor flooding in Meshoppen. All of Wyoming County is under a flood warning.

PennDOT is also updating road closures on 511PA.com.