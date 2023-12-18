Update: PennDOT announces road closures, Scranton closes flood gates

Update: The NWS has extended its flood watch.

PennDOT has announced road closures and restrictions this morning throughout Northeast Pennsylvania due to heavy rainfall. The department reminds motorists to not drive into flooded roads.

Check 511PA.com for updates and to see if your regular routes are affected. A flood watch is in effect until 12:00 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

As a precautionary measure, the Scranton Department of Public Works has also closed flood gates at Olive Street, Albright Avenue, Poplar Street, Parker Street and Sanderson Avenue. The City of Scranton said it will provide road updates on its social media accounts.