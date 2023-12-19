100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Public comment on Pa. Medical Assistance program ends Jan. 2

By WVIA News
Published December 19, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST

Pennsylvania human service officials are asking the federal government to allow the state to make several changes to its Medical Assistance program. State officials say their proposals aim to address unmet social needs, such as housing and food insecurity.

More than three million Pennsylvanians are enrolled in Medicaid. Under a new state proposal, some Medicaid funds could help people afford healthy food or event rent, in limited instances.

A public comment period is open until Jan. 2. You can submit comment and learn more about the Keystones for Health proposals at DHS.pa.gov.
News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News