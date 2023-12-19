Public comment on Pa. Medical Assistance program ends Jan. 2

Pennsylvania human service officials are asking the federal government to allow the state to make several changes to its Medical Assistance program. State officials say their proposals aim to address unmet social needs, such as housing and food insecurity.

More than three million Pennsylvanians are enrolled in Medicaid. Under a new state proposal, some Medicaid funds could help people afford healthy food or event rent, in limited instances.

A public comment period is open until Jan. 2. You can submit comment and learn more about the Keystones for Health proposals at DHS.pa.gov.