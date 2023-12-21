Pa. pulls in $20M from Google app store lawsuit

A lawsuit alleges Google used “anticompetitive practices” in a payment feature in its Android devices, and Pennsylvania will benefit from a settlement.

Pa. Attorney General Michelle Henry said the state secured $20.58 million for consumers who made purchases on the Google Play App Store between August 2016 and September 2023.

Google settled the larger suit for $700 million with more than 53 attorneys general, including D.C., the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Allegations stem from how the tech company positioned its payment processor in the App Store, and “creating barriers” to downloading apps directly, according to the AG.

Those eligible for payments do not have to submit claims and will be contacted by an administrator appointed by the Office of the AG.