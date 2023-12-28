First-day walk honors First Peoples

Take a journey of renewal on the first day of 2024.

The Lackawanna River Heritage Trail is hosting a “First Day-First People’s” Walk to usher in the New Year.

The 2-mile walk begins at noon and will pay tribute to local Native American history. The event includes a service to honor the indigenous peoples who called the city home before it became Scranton.

The Rev. Rebecca Barnes is rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Scranton and will lead the walk.

The journey begins at noon at the Elm Street trailhead in South Scranton and continues to the Six Nations Amphitheater. The walk on the Heritage Trail will take about 2 hours.