Drillers must disclose chemicals used in new fracking sites: DEP

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration announced Friday new requirements for gas drilling and fracking companies.

A new policy will require operators to disclose which chemicals they use to drill before receiving permits for new unconventional wells.

Previously, companies only had to provide information on chemicals when requested to do so by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection.

The announcement follows an agreement with CNX Resources, which last year started sharing realtime air quality data and chemicals used at two well pads in southwestern Pennsylvania.

In the future, CNX plans to share data for other operations in the state, according to a statement.

Groups like the Physicians for Social Responsibility had pushed for disclosures, fearing operators used harmful chemicals. The website FracFocus.org has compiled available disclosure data since 2011.